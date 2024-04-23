Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Stake Trimmed by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 661,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises about 3.7% of PDS Planning Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. PDS Planning Inc owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF worth $32,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BNDX. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 701.5% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

BNDX traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $48.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,764,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,325,044. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.82. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.30 and a 1 year high of $51.04.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0913 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

