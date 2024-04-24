1,235 Shares in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Purchased by Schnieders Capital Management LLC

Schnieders Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 10,504 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Salesforce by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 8,901 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.79, for a total transaction of $4,211,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,671,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,838,726,701.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.79, for a total value of $4,211,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,671,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,726,701.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.12, for a total value of $2,831,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,104,977.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 616,589 shares of company stock worth $181,071,306. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $276.19. 3,927,486 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,697,331. The firm has a market cap of $267.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.57 and a 12 month high of $318.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $296.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.28.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. Wedbush lifted their price target on Salesforce from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Salesforce from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com lowered Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. KeyCorp began coverage on Salesforce in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.61.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

