Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp trimmed its position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,686 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp owned 0.05% of Capri worth $3,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Capri by 34.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Capri by 9.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Capri by 9.9% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capri Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPRI traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.40. 4,506,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,350,485. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $54.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.54). Capri had a return on equity of 25.79% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capri in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Capri from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, OTR Global reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Capri in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Capri Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

Featured Stories

