Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.79-0.81 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.24-3.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.27 billion. Amphenol also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.790-0.810 EPS.

Amphenol Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:APH traded up $1.76 on Wednesday, hitting $116.02. 5,790,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,827,812. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Amphenol has a 52 week low of $72.00 and a 52 week high of $119.59. The company has a market cap of $69.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.30.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Amphenol will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.30%.

APH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a hold rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $113.75.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In related news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total value of $10,467,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,391,200.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amphenol news, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total transaction of $2,212,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total transaction of $10,467,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,391,200.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 305,000 shares of company stock valued at $31,846,050 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

