AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Benchmark in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JMP Securities cut their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Shares of NYSE AMN opened at $59.53 on Thursday. AMN Healthcare Services has a 1 year low of $53.77 and a 1 year high of $112.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $818.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Caroline Grace acquired 17,500 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.68 per share, for a total transaction of $991,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,449.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson purchased 6,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.75 per share, for a total transaction of $401,420.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,605,681. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Caroline Grace purchased 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.68 per share, for a total transaction of $991,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 27,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,449.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 26,626 shares of company stock worth $1,516,899. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,884,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,038,000 after buying an additional 1,461,541 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 145.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,396,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,578,000 after purchasing an additional 828,390 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3,287.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 555,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,359,000 after purchasing an additional 539,576 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 107.8% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 764,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,820,000 after purchasing an additional 396,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,864,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

