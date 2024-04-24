Aston Bay (CVE:BAY) Shares Down 7.7%

Shares of Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (CVE:BAY – Get Free Report) fell 7.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 363,299 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 464,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Aston Bay Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$26.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of -0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.09.

Aston Bay Company Profile

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops resource properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for copper, lead, zinc, gold, silver, and precious metal deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Storm Copper and Seal Zinc project that consists of 117 contiguous mining claims covering an area of approximately 302,725 hectares on Somerset Island, Nunavut, Canada; and the Blue Ridge Gold project covers an area of 4,445 hectares located in central Virginia, the United States.

