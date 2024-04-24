Bfsg LLC Decreases Stock Position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS)

Bfsg LLC cut its position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,011 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its holdings in Pan American Silver by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Pan American Silver by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 142,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 174,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 146,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAAS stock remained flat at $18.62 on Wednesday. 2,085,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,352,288. Pan American Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $20.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.23, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Pan American Silver ( NYSE:PAAS Get Free Report ) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $669.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.65 million. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 5.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -133.33%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

