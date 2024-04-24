BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF (TSE:ZWK) Plans $0.15 Monthly Dividend

BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF (TSE:ZWK – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 26th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.145 per share on Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th.

Shares of TSE ZWK traded up C$0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$21.16. 29,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,598. BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF has a twelve month low of C$15.60 and a twelve month high of C$21.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$20.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$18.81.

