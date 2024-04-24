BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSE:ZRE) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSE:ZRE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 26th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th.

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF Price Performance

ZRE traded down C$0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$19.86. 20,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,042. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$20.43 and a 200 day moving average price of C$20.18. BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF has a 52-week low of C$17.82 and a 52-week high of C$22.08.

