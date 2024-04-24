Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Trading 0.8% Higher

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) traded up 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $49.40 and last traded at $49.32. 1,890,883 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 15,527,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $99.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.22 and its 200 day moving average is $51.32.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 50.95%. The business had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 62.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

