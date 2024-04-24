Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Shares Up 1.3%

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $70.38 and last traded at $70.00. 5,909,426 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 18,044,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BABA. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Macquarie cut shares of Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $88.50 to $85.40 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.91.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BABA

Alibaba Group Trading Up 2.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.57. The stock has a market cap of $183.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.47.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alibaba Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 13.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,610,078 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,491 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 322.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,029,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,303,636,000 after acquiring an additional 11,473,618 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 299.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 82,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,428,000 after acquiring an additional 62,163 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 14,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certuity LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 122.2% in the 3rd quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 113,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,863,000 after acquiring an additional 62,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.