CashBackPro (CBP) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $528,849.40

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. CashBackPro has a market capitalization of $515.24 million and $528,849.40 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CashBackPro has traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CashBackPro token can now be purchased for $5.71 or 0.00008877 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CashBackPro Token Profile

CBP is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 90,227,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,225,975 tokens. The official website for CashBackPro is cbp.finance. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CashBackPro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 90,227,267 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 6.40161574 USD and is up 7.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $504,146.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

