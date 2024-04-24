Stratis Price Up 7.9% Over Last Week (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 24th. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $21.46 million and approximately $54,630.88 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stratis coin can now be bought for about $0.0868 or 0.00000135 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Stratis has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,141.51 or 0.04883512 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00057683 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00011133 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00021721 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00012181 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00013311 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00003804 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

