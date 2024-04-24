USDX [Kava] Hits 24-Hour Volume of $311,895.34 (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 24th. One USDX [Kava] token can currently be purchased for $0.82 or 0.00001278 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. USDX [Kava] has a market capitalization of $91.71 million and approximately $311,895.34 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,328.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $484.02 or 0.00752416 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.47 or 0.00052035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.03 or 0.00107301 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00013595 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000271 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About USDX [Kava]

USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs.

USDX [Kava] Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. USDX [Kava] has a current supply of 107,526,703 with 111,567,264 in circulation. The last known price of USDX [Kava] is 0.82247766 USD and is down -0.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $317,716.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kava.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Kava] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX [Kava] using one of the exchanges listed above.

