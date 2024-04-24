CSLM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CSLM) Shares Purchased by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CSLM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CSLM – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,394 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.45% of CSLM Acquisition worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CSLM Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Meteora Capital LLC bought a new stake in CSLM Acquisition in the third quarter worth $277,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of CSLM Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $886,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in CSLM Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $2,110,000. Institutional investors own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSLM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.13. 7,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,572. CSLM Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.37 and a fifty-two week high of $12.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.91.

CSLM Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on companies operating in the technology, digital media, e-commerce, financial technology, or digital services sectors.

