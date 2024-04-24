Electroneum (ETN) Trading 8% Lower Over Last Week

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. Over the last week, Electroneum has traded down 8% against the dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $80.22 million and $1.04 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Electroneum

ETN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,970,510,355 coins. Electroneum’s official message board is medium.com/@etn-network. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) was established to enhance the digital economic participation of users worldwide, especially those in developing regions, through blockchain technology. Founded by Richard Ells and launched with a successful ICO in 2017, Electroneum focuses on mobile accessibility and features like the AnyTask™ platform to promote financial inclusion.”

