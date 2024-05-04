Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Price Target Raised to $34.00 at Susquehanna

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Susquehanna from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Trinity Industries Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of TRN traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 628,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,005. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.67 and a 200 day moving average of $25.57. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.39. Trinity Industries has a 1 year low of $20.04 and a 1 year high of $30.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $809.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Trinity Industries will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trinity Industries

In other Trinity Industries news, CFO Eric R. Marchetto sold 9,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $273,868.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,704 shares in the company, valued at $6,543,712. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trinity Industries

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,090,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 6.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,181,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,762,000 after purchasing an additional 68,165 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 3.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,720,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,935,000 after purchasing an additional 146,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $366,000. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

