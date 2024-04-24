Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Down 1.6%

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $731.20 and last traded at $733.85. 672,630 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 3,019,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $745.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. DZ Bank lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $815.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $728.05.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $695.71 billion, a PE ratio of 126.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $763.89 and its 200-day moving average is $664.05.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total transaction of $50,920,804.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,375,262,246.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eli Lilly and Company

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% in the third quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 5,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 155.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,266,000 after purchasing an additional 18,449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

