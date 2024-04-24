Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.75-$8.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.5-$4.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.77 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $900.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $710.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $931.85.

Lam Research Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of LRCX traded down $2.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $884.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,932,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,214. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $944.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $805.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Lam Research has a 1-year low of $493.42 and a 1-year high of $1,007.39. The stock has a market cap of $116.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.51.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 28.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.94%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total value of $5,073,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,095 shares in the company, valued at $20,380,648.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total value of $628,903.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,541 shares in the company, valued at $5,386,018.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total value of $5,073,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,380,648.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,029 shares of company stock worth $6,559,489 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

