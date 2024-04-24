NewSquare Capital LLC Buys Shares of 995 ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (BATS:OILK)

NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (BATS:OILK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF by 819.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV purchased a new position in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000.
ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF Price Performance
Shares of OILK stock traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, reaching $48.42. 21,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.29. ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $16.59 and a 52 week high of $23.87.
ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF Company Profile
The ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (OILK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in crude oil commodities. The fund tracks an index holding three separate contracts at equal-weighting with different roll schedules. OILK was launched on Sep 26, 2016 and is managed by ProShares.
