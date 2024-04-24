NewSquare Capital LLC Buys Shares of 995 ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (BATS:OILK)

NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (BATS:OILK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF by 819.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV purchased a new position in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

Get ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF alerts:

ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of OILK stock traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, reaching $48.42. 21,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.29. ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $16.59 and a 52 week high of $23.87.

ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF Company Profile

The ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (OILK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in crude oil commodities. The fund tracks an index holding three separate contracts at equal-weighting with different roll schedules. OILK was launched on Sep 26, 2016 and is managed by ProShares.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OILK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (BATS:OILK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.