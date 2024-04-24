Schnieders Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the third quarter worth about $21,653,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,307,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $691,809,000 after acquiring an additional 216,137 shares during the period. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the third quarter worth about $15,018,000. Aew Capital Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 23.4% in the third quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 746,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,139,000 after acquiring an additional 141,361 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 33.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 555,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,199,000 after acquiring an additional 139,867 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RHP traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.89. The stock had a trading volume of 409,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,850. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $79.86 and a one year high of $122.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.11 and a 200 day moving average of $106.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.94%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 16,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total transaction of $1,938,470.86. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,579.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

