The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Holdings Raised by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,014 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.7% in the third quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,514 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Kelman Lazarov Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 3,583 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 24,096 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.08.

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.5 %

Walt Disney stock opened at $113.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.27. The firm has a market cap of $208.59 billion, a PE ratio of 70.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.52%.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

