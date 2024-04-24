WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 199,475 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 145% from the previous session’s volume of 81,571 shares.The stock last traded at $7.96 and had previously closed at $8.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on WKME. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of WalkMe from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of WalkMe from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of WalkMe in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of WalkMe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of WalkMe in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.36.

Get WalkMe alerts:

View Our Latest Report on WalkMe

WalkMe Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.44.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $67.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.23 million. WalkMe had a negative net margin of 22.15% and a negative return on equity of 71.73%. Analysts expect that WalkMe Ltd. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in WalkMe in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in WalkMe by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in WalkMe in the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of WalkMe in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WalkMe by 6.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.91% of the company’s stock.

WalkMe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adaption platform and associated professional services in the United States and internationally. The company's AI-driven digital adoption platform helps companies to effectively navigate change brought by technology, which stack, identifies, and delivers the personalized guidance and automation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WalkMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WalkMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.