Wanchain Price Hits $0.31 on Top Exchanges (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. During the last week, Wanchain has traded 22.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wanchain has a total market cap of $61.69 million and approximately $3.01 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000468 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.05 or 0.00058616 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00010526 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00022103 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 47.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00013234 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00003902 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00007750 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001156 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,889,538 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

