Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. Sells 328 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. lowered its holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENSG. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Ensign Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in The Ensign Group by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in The Ensign Group during the third quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Ensign Group by 29.6% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Price Performance

Shares of ENSG traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.64. 257,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,870. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a one year low of $87.14 and a one year high of $127.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.02 and a 200 day moving average of $113.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.94.

The Ensign Group Cuts Dividend

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.17. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The business had revenue of $980.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.13 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on ENSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.60.

Insider Activity at The Ensign Group

In related news, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.56, for a total value of $1,269,648.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 147,400 shares in the company, valued at $17,328,344. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other The Ensign Group news, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.56, for a total value of $1,269,648.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 147,400 shares in the company, valued at $17,328,344. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 57,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total transaction of $6,844,775.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 155,703 shares in the company, valued at $18,380,739.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,245 shares of company stock worth $10,579,862 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

