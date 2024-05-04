FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:QDEC) Shares Up 0.8%

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:QDEC – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.43 and last traded at $24.39. Approximately 43,616 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.20.

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December Stock Up 1.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QDEC. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December in the third quarter valued at $138,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at $278,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December by 161.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 27,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 16,976 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December by 406.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 125,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 101,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December by 458.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period.

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (QDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 – USD index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. QDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

