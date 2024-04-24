Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Trims Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lessened its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,440 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Halliburton by 8.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 23,253 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Halliburton by 185.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,706 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 8,257 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 14.7% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,272 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 4,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 26.4% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 25,766 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 5,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

HAL stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.46. 5,046,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,119,776. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.00. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $27.84 and a 1 year high of $43.85.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.59.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $13,308,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,793,229.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $176,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,625 shares in the company, valued at $339,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $13,308,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,793,229.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

