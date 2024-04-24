CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.58-0.62 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.76-2.77 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.77 billion. CoStar Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.580-0.620 EPS.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

Shares of CoStar Group stock traded up $6.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.37. 2,925,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,169,891. CoStar Group has a 1-year low of $67.35 and a 1-year high of $100.38. The company has a current ratio of 12.01, a quick ratio of 12.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.59.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CoStar Group will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSGP has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CoStar Group from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $102.15.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

