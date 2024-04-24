DA Davidson Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Avidbank Holdings, Inc. (OTC:AVBH)

Avidbank Holdings, Inc. (OTC:AVBH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for Avidbank in a research report issued on Monday, April 22nd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.82 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.03. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Avidbank’s FY2025 earnings at $3.03 EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Avidbank from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th.

About Avidbank

Avidbank Holdings, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Avidbank that provides financial products and services to businesses and individuals in the Santa Clara, San Mateo, and San Francisco counties. The company offers business and personal deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

