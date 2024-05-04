Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Given New $575.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $525.00 to $575.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $526.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $516.19.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $514.33 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $285.84 and a 52 week high of $542.75. The company has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $475.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $423.29.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 11.90%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 16 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Domino’s Pizza news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total value of $6,200,638.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,844,366.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Domino’s Pizza news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total transaction of $6,200,638.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,844,366.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total value of $346,767.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,586.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,401 shares of company stock worth $6,995,948 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 934 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 6,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

