SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

SunLink Health Systems Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of SunLink Health Systems stock opened at $0.64 on Thursday. SunLink Health Systems has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.81.

SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.51 million during the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.36% and a negative net margin of 16.69%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SunLink Health Systems stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SunLink Health Systems, Inc. ( NYSE:SSY Free Report ) by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,938 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.81% of SunLink Health Systems worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.67% of the company’s stock.

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; two clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.

