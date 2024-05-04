Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ENVA. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Enova International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Maxim Group upped their target price on Enova International from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TheStreet lowered Enova International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Enova International from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Enova International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $67.60.

Get Enova International alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENVA

Enova International Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:ENVA opened at $62.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.52. Enova International has a twelve month low of $35.30 and a twelve month high of $65.00. The company has a current ratio of 13.15, a quick ratio of 13.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.09.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $583.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.34 million. Enova International had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 15.77%. Analysts anticipate that Enova International will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Enova International

In other Enova International news, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 2,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $141,758.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 107,992 shares in the company, valued at $6,522,716.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total transaction of $310,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,385.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $141,758.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 107,992 shares in the company, valued at $6,522,716.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,528 shares of company stock valued at $3,726,727 over the last quarter. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enova International

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enova International during the third quarter valued at $928,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Enova International by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 59,748 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Enova International by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enova International by 7.6% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 128,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,539,000 after purchasing an additional 9,125 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enova International in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

About Enova International

(Get Free Report)

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.