Essex Financial Services Inc. Sells 185 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on ISRG. Raymond James raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $396.17.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

ISRG opened at $381.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.84, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $385.56 and a 200 day moving average of $348.56. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $254.85 and a fifty-two week high of $403.76.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $78,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $78,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.39, for a total transaction of $141,146.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,272.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 226,928 shares of company stock worth $87,833,828 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

