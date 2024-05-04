Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share on Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

Ethan Allen Interiors has raised its dividend by an average of 30.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Ethan Allen Interiors has a dividend payout ratio of 60.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ethan Allen Interiors to earn $2.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.7%.

Shares of NYSE:ETD opened at $29.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $747.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.29. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 12 month low of $24.76 and a 12 month high of $36.19.

Ethan Allen Interiors ( NYSE:ETD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.18). Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $146.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

