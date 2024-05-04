China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture Trading Up 8.0 %

Shares of CGA stock opened at $2.86 on Thursday. China Green Agriculture has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $4.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.91 and a 200 day moving average of $2.52.

China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative net margin of 14.54% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $17.80 million for the quarter.

About China Green Agriculture

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers, agricultural products, and bitcoin in the People's Republic of China and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Jinong (Fertilizer Production); Gufeng (Fertilizer Production); Yuxing (Agricultural Products Production); and Antaeus (Bitcoin).

