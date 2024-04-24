Wolverine Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HEICO were worth $2,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HEI. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HEICO during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HEICO during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 27.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HEICO alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HEI shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of HEICO from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of HEICO from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of HEICO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.50.

HEICO Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE HEI traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $204.75. 149,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,071. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. HEICO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $153.63 and a fifty-two week high of $206.38. The company has a market cap of $28.33 billion, a PE ratio of 66.93, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $192.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.99.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. HEICO had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $896.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HEICO Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total transaction of $77,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,093.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.18, for a total value of $4,996,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 155,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,953,559.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total transaction of $77,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,093.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HEICO Profile

(Free Report)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.