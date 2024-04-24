Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $16.19 Million Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,410 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 7,689 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $16,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 552.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BDX traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $233.86. 519,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,377,705. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $229.40 and a 52 week high of $287.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.79. The company has a market cap of $67.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.54, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.29. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total transaction of $67,197.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,348.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BDX shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BDX

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.