Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 235,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,262 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $10,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 17,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 4,618 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 48,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 243,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE USB traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.61. 6,401,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,757,487. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $45.85. The stock has a market cap of $64.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.05.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 64.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Compass Point raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on U.S. Bancorp

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $1,152,904.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,255,515.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $1,152,904.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at $6,255,515.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $895,005.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 164,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,837,573.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.