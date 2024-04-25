1,450 Shares in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Bought by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,450 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Shell by 2.8% in the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in Shell by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 830 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shell by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 16,417 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shell by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Shell by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,574 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Stock Down 0.1 %

SHEL stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,274,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,713,345. Shell plc has a one year low of $55.78 and a one year high of $73.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.77. The company has a market capitalization of $234.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $80.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.59 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Shell

About Shell

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.