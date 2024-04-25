8,182 Shares in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Acquired by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Washington University purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 4th quarter worth $35,886,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 426,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 55,608 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 74,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 32,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 10,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 627,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,262,000 after purchasing an additional 38,630 shares in the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

Insider Transactions at Universal Technical Institute

In related news, Director Loretta Lydia Sanchez sold 8,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $131,395.33. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $301,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE UTI traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.50. 55,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,093. The company has a market cap of $494.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a one year low of $5.63 and a one year high of $16.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.78.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $174.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.19 million. On average, analysts predict that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on UTI. TheStreet upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UTI

About Universal Technical Institute

(Free Report)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.