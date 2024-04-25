Bfsg LLC Takes $110,000 Position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in United Natural Foods by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,434,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,128,000 after acquiring an additional 277,636 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in United Natural Foods by 10.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,040,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,847,000 after acquiring an additional 199,757 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in United Natural Foods by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 136,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 27,005 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in United Natural Foods during the third quarter valued at $538,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in United Natural Foods by 176.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 172,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 109,812 shares in the last quarter. 87.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at United Natural Foods

In other news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $49,656.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,017.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNFI. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Natural Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.40.

United Natural Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNFI traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $8.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,569. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.58 and a 52-week high of $28.37. The company has a market cap of $521.88 million, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.53.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

