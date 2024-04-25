Bfsg LLC Takes Position in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 5,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LBTYA. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 132,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 66,168 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new position in Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 54,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 34,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 11,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $216,549.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 70,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,363,147.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director J David Wargo sold 30,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $520,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 159,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,769,615.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jason Waldron sold 11,226 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $216,549.54. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 70,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,363,147.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,629 shares of company stock worth $2,046,783. 11.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LBTYA shares. Bank of America cut shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $23.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. New Street Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.36.

Liberty Global Stock Performance

Liberty Global stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.09. The stock had a trading volume of 379,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540,570. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.18. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $20.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($8.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($7.88). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 54.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.26%. On average, research analysts forecast that Liberty Global Ltd. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

