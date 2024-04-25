341 Shares in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Bought by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 4,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded down $5.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $378.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,323,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,782,337. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $323.21 and a 12 month high of $398.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $388.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $370.91.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

