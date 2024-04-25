Acas LLC Sells 1,712 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Acas LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,712 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Acas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Acas LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $761,205,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $394,858,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3,419.2% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,392,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,044,000 after buying an additional 2,324,846 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 464.1% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,054,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,488,000.

NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $1.10 on Thursday, reaching $157.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 521,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,420,013. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $131.42 and a 12-month high of $163.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $158.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.25. The firm has a market cap of $112.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

