Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Short Interest Update

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 415.8% from the March 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Accor Trading Up 3.7 %
OTCMKTS:ACCYY traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.06. The company had a trading volume of 13,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,216. Accor has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $9.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.78.
About Accor
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Accor
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Hasbro’s Management Made All the Right Calls This Quarter
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Caterpillar’s Market Reset Isn’t Over: Get Ready for Lower Prices
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Power Surge: Utilities Sector’s Resilience Shines
Receive News & Ratings for Accor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.