Signature Resources Capital Management LLC Takes $413,000 Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Signature Resources Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DFAX. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

DFAX traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.56. 594,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,956. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.06. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $21.39 and a 1-year high of $25.74. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

