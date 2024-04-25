Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) had its price objective hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded Alamos Gold from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.75 to $27.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform overweight rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Alamos Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Alamos Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.15.

Alamos Gold Stock Up 0.4 %

AGI stock opened at $15.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.21. Alamos Gold has a 52 week low of $10.78 and a 52 week high of $16.01.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $277.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.15 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 20.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alamos Gold

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Alamos Gold by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,011,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,525,000 after buying an additional 258,688 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in Alamos Gold by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,002,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,580,000 after buying an additional 1,378,456 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Alamos Gold by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 472,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,370,000 after buying an additional 201,905 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Alamos Gold by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,202,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,349,000 after buying an additional 202,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genus Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 367.0% during the third quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 326,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 256,200 shares during the last quarter. 64.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

