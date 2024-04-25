Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) EVP Bing Xue Sells 1,956 Shares

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) EVP Bing Xue sold 1,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $38,278.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,545,704.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Bing Xue also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 20th, Bing Xue sold 4,401 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $90,484.56.

On Wednesday, February 14th, Bing Xue sold 14,292 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $325,428.84.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Stock Up 5.1 %

NASDAQ:AOSL opened at $21.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.82 million, a P/E ratio of -33.67 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.52. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a fifty-two week low of $19.38 and a fifty-two week high of $35.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:AOSL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $165.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on AOSL shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,092,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,465,000 after purchasing an additional 86,366 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,005,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,017,000 after acquiring an additional 198,291 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 393,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,747,000 after acquiring an additional 54,927 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 348,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,087,000 after acquiring an additional 55,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,421,000 after acquiring an additional 6,254 shares in the last quarter. 78.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

