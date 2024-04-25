Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,649 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 4.2% of Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $161.10 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.27 and a 12 month high of $161.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $35,433.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,922.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $35,433.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,922.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $94,769.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,032.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 251,339 shares of company stock worth $36,377,482 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.86.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

