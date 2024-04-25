Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases 657 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 42.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Omnicom Group by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,745,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $353,437,000 after acquiring an additional 374,874 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 21.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,727,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,726,000 after acquiring an additional 664,800 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 98.3% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,032,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,249 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 13.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,590,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,976,000 after purchasing an additional 301,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,894,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,121,000 after acquiring an additional 58,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Macquarie increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $43,936.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,753 shares in the company, valued at $845,194.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of OMC stock opened at $95.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.85. The company has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.20 and a 52 week high of $99.23.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 38.23% and a net margin of 9.96%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.84%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.